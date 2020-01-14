The administration of Muni University has vowed not to promote any student or organize any graduation ceremony if government fails to release the supplementary budget of Shs 700 million.

The Muni University officials who were appearing before the Education Committee of Parliament, also asked the committee never to invite them back in Parliament, if government cannot fund the university that is intended at promoting the development of science in the country.

On Monday all the seven public universities appeared before the Education Committee of Parliament to present their budget framework paper for the financial year 2020/2021.

The universities that appeared before the committee chaired by Pallisa County MP Jacob Opolot are: Busitema University, Gulu University, Kyambogo University, Makerere University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Muni University and Soroti University.

The first university to present their documents was Muni University which highlighted the challenges the university is facing as not limited to inadequate funding from Government to facilitate the planned activities.

The officials led by the university secretary Rev.Fr. Dr. Epiphany Picho Odubuker says out of the Shs 1.7 billion shilling’s put in the budget for the previous year, only 1bn was released from government.

The university that was established to promote Science in the country has no laboratories to train students from.

The committee was however forced to send away officials from Soroti University for failing to provide supporting documents to their budget framework paper.