The Internal Affairs Minister, Gen.Jeje Odong has written to the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola to allow 12 police directors whose contracts have expired to be allowed to stay in office until the Appointing Authority (President Museveni) decide otherwise.

In a January 7, letter, Odong says despite the expiry of their contracts, throwing them out of office would disrupt service delivery in the force.

“As you are aware, this matter has not yet been concluded by the Appointing Authority. In order not to disrupt the continuity of service particularly at this time, this is to guide you to allow the concerned/affected officers stay in office until the Appointing Authority determines otherwise,” Gen.Jeje Odong’s letter reads in part.

Contracts

The affected 12 police directors at the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police whose contracts have expired include Edward Ochom(Research and Planning), Abas Byakagaba(Counter-Terrorism), Haruna Isabirye(Human Resource Development), Asan Kasingye(Chief Political Commissar) and Lemmy Twinomujuni(Welfare and Production).

Others are Joseph Mugisa(Fire and Rescue Services), John Ndungutse(Security Attache at Uganda’s High Commission in Kenya), Felix Ndyomugenyi(Deputy Director in charge of Human Resource Development), Francis Rwego(Special Interpol Representative to the African Union), Andrew Sorowen(Special Duties), Moses Balimwoyo(Interpol) and Grace Turyagumanawe(Peace Support Operations)

The contracts for the police directors had a few years ago expired but were been renewed for two years.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) is the third-highest rank in the structure of the police force and officers at the rank who clock 45 years of age and above work on three- year contracts but are renewable.

The Police force currently has 18 directors and 12 of these have their contracts expired.

The development comes barely two months after the High Court ordered the police director in charge of Logistics and Engineering, AIGP Godfrey Bangirana, to vacate office until a case in which a private individual is challenging his continued stay in office when his contract is now yet renewed after expiry.