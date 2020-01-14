Cabinet has approved the appointment of former commissioner of the Electoral Commission, James Biribonwa as the new board chairperson for the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA).

According to government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo, the weekly cabinet meeting that sat on Monday approved Biribonwa’s appointment, whereas former Kalangala district Woman MP, Ruth Nvumetta Kavuma will be the board chairperson.

Biribonwa served as a commissioner at the Electoral Commission for nine years between 2002 and 2009 and replaces Prof. Peter Kasenene who resigned from the position in 2018.

Other members on the NIRA board include the former defence attaché to Washington, Maj.Gen.Apollo Kasita who represents the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control, James Saaka representing National Information Technology Authority and Bemanya Twebaze, who represents the Registration Services Bureau on the board.

The board also has Dr. Betty Kivumbi Nannyonga, Dr.Paul Kitun(Ministry of Internal Affairs) and Dr. Chris Ndatira Mukiza who represents the Uganda Bureau of Statistics.

About NIRA

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) is a government entity mandated to register births and deaths in the country but also develop a national identification register for both citizens and legal residents.

The body is also responsible for issuing national identification numbers and cards for citizens and admitted alien.