Local awards, the HIPIPO music awards have introduced a new category “Best Campaign Song of The Decade” which will bring the political battle into the music arena as they compete for the accolade.

The category features President Yoweri Museveni’s 2016 hit song – You Want Another Rap, Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine’s – Tuliyambala Engule and FDC’s Toka Kwa Balabala sang by Adam Mulwana for the 2016 presidential aspirant Dr. Kizza Besigye.

Innocent Kawooya, the chief executive officer of Hipipo, said that the category has been included because, “Music has become critically important for providing employment opportunities for the youth. We believe this will help in raising important attention and creating new opportunities for all stakeholders in the music industry. Probably this would make the President and other policy makers push for important regulations and policies that support the ecosystem.”

Kawooya says this is why they have included Bobi Wine’s ‘Tuliyambala Engule’ yet it wasn’t originally a campaign song.

“The song is a typical celebration anthem and as such a campaign for which the composers and singer believe they are victors already in whichever direction they wish to take and as such are expectant of their big win,” Kawooya says.

The 9th edition of the HiPipo Music Awards will be held on Saturday, 14th March 2020 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Among the most nominated musicians this year include Eddy Kenzo, Sheebah, John Blaq, Spice Diana and Fik Fameica.

The 2020 edition includes nominees from over 20 sub-Saharan and North Africa countries including among others Burna Boy and Davido (both from Nigeria), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Eddy Kenzo (Uganda), Fally Ipupa and Maître Gims (both from DRC), Mohamed Ramadan and Sherine (both from Egypt) and Soolking (Algeria) are competing for Africa’s Number One Artist.

Edited by David Tumusiime