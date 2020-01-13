Singers Wycliff Tugume better known by his stage name Ykee Benda and Bagonza Alexander also known as A Pass have rekindled their friendship and hit studio.

The duo is set to release a new song this month.

Ykee Benda and A Pass have for long played cat and mouse with the two stars beefing intensively. For the past two years, the singers have been going at each other at every opportunity.

Their continued beef had always bothered their fans who asked them to seize fire, a call the singers seem to have heeded to.

It is likely Ykee Benda and APAss have buried the hatchet.

Nile Post has confirmed that they have recorded a song together. Titled “Turn Up”, the two are set to release it on Monday 20th, we have reliably learnt.

In a brief interview with this website, Ykee Benda confirmed the reconciliation and the song, saying that the music industry needs them together today more than ever.

He said, “”Apass and I did not have irreconcilable differences. We put that aside for our fans and look forward to working hard together or independently.

The music industry needs us together today more than ever before”

“Turn Up” according to the audio teaser that we have had access to is one that will be loved by all that will listen to it because the stars seem to have passionately done it for their fans.

Given the pair’s usually soothing music, we anticipate an early anthem this year.

A Pass started music as any normal church goer.

He developed his talent more at school before he went to studio in 2003 for his first studio session.

In 2011, he met video director Lukyamuzi Bashir who noticed his talent and started taking him to various studios around the country until 2012 when BADI, a recording studio in Makindye went ahead to shoot for him videos which contributed A Pass’ career steady kick off.

Like A Pass, Benda also launched his career at BADI.

Last year, the singer held a successful concert at Serena Hotel and cemented his place among the giants of Ugandan music.