By Farish Magembe

A supporter of Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament Theodore Ssekikubo has fainted outside Masaka Police Station this morning. The woman was waiting for Ssekikubo to emerge from the police cells where he spent the weekend.

MP Theodore Ssekikubo was arrested on Friday, January 10, for defying a government quarantine on the movement of cattle in Sembabule district.

Ssekikubo was arrested after a scuffle that involved hundreds of herdsmen and cattle dealers who were resisting a blockage of their movement to the cattle market in Lwemiyaga town council.

Ssekikubo’s arrest followed a bitter standoff between him and Sembabule district security authorities, whom he accused of enforcing an unjustifiable quarantine on the sub-counties of Lwemiyaga and Ntuusi despite them being free from Foot and Mouth Disease.

Ssekikubo has since blamed his arrest on Security Minister General Elly Tumwine. Tumwine has refuted the accusation.

Ssekikubo is set to appear at Masaka Court this morning.

The fainting victim was rushed to Masaka regional hospital for medical attention.

Edited by David Tumusiime

Additional information from The Observer newspaper (Uganda)