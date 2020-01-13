Approximately 130 women and girls students who have been going through a year of tailoring course from Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (USMC) successfully graduated over the weekend.

The graduation ceremony was officiated by the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje.

This was the second graduation ceremony.

Mubajje urged graduands to put the acquired skills into practice so that they are able to improve on their daily income.

He noted that UMSC is in discussion with the Turkish government to extend such projects to all regions in Uganda.

He said this will also help Muslims from different parts of the country to benefit from such projects.

Mubajje also urged young girls and women to stop the mentality of yearning to go abroad for jobs because many people have lost their lives in those foreign countries.

He stated that the money which is used to process these documents like passports, visa is enough to start up projects which can generate income.

The secretary for Women and Youth at UMSC Shekat Radhiyah Namakula who is also the head of this programme appealed to the graduands to have the culture of saving so that they can start small with the little capital and grow bigger.

She noted that savings is the only way for one to develop and prosper from one stage to another.

The tailoring project is the result of partnership between Uganda Muslim Supreme Council and Tika, the Turkish based organisation in Uganda.