President Museveni has warned the newly appointed Ministers against corruption, the Nile Post has learnt.

The warned was contained in Museveni’s message as the new ministers were being sworn-in at Entebbe State House on Monday.

“President Museveni has today presided over the swearing-in of new ministers, with a strong caution to them against involvement in corruption. He also said the youthful appointees to Cabinet should learn from their older colleagues and serve the country diligently,” said the senior presidential press secretary, Don Wanyama in a statement.

The ministers sworn on Monday included Rafael Magyezi (Local government) & Judith Nabakooba (ICT). State ministers: Beatrice Anywar (Environment), Helen Adoa (Fisheries), Robinah Nabanjja (Health), Denis Obua (Sports), Peter Ogwang (ICT) and Molly Kamukama (Economic Monitoring).

In December, President Museveni announced changes in his cabinet that saw nine new faces introduced.

“In exercise of the powers vested in the President by Articles 99(1), 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has, in pursuance of the goals of the NRM and Ugandans in general, made minor changes to the Cabinet,” read in part the message announcing the changes.

However, among the new ministers, Jackson Kafuuzi who had been appointed as the Deputy Attorney General has not been sworn in after his academic documents were questioned by Parliament’s Appointments Committee which vetted the group.