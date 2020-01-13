Makindye West member of parliament Allan Ssewanyana has called for the establishment of the Karamoja fund to benefit the Karimojong who live in Karamoja.

Ssewanyana made the remarks during a meeting with the Karimojong community in Katwe Kinyoro.

He urged government to abandon any plans of resettling them in their homeland.

In 2019, Kampala Capital city Authority gave the Karimojong community that lives mainly in Katwe and the surrounding areas up to December 31 to vacate the place.

The community was blamed for the heavy influx of street kids in Kampala.

However, Ssewanyana,the area MP promised to engage Parliament on the plight of these Karimojong living in Kampala.

He called upon government to set up a Karamoja Fund to help the Karimojong.

He also demanded for the recognition of Karimojong as legal occupants of Kikaramoja area in Kampala.

“Let us create here another place call Kikaramoja, “he said.

Deo Kasana, the councillor Katwe II Parish said these Karimojong have also greatly contributed to development of their areas.

“They have made another job of making stoves. These charcoal stoves are made by Karimojong which has made our area to develop,” he said.