By Farish Magembe

The Chief Magistrates Court in Masaka has remanded Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament, Theodore Ssekikubo to Masaka government prison after being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ssekikubo was arrested last week by police following a bitter standoff between him and Sembabule district security authorities, whom he accused of enforcing an unjustifiable quarantine on the sub-counties of Lwemiyaga and Ntuusi despite them being free from Foot and Mouth Disease.

On Monday, the legislator who had spent over three days in police custody was arraigned before the Masaka Chief Magistrate, Deo Ssejemba and charged with six counts of illegal possession of a firearm, threatening violence, destruction of property and inciting violence.

The state prosecutor, Amina Akasa told court that the charges stem from the violence orchestrated during the National Resistance Movement primaries in 2010 where property including election materials was destroyed.

However, through his lawyers led by Medard Sseggona, Sekikubo applied to be released on bail but the presiding magistrate said he would rule on the application on Tuesday, January 14.

Ssekikubo was remanded to Masaka government prison.

Earlier, the state had put aside the attempted murder charges that had been preferred against Ssekikubo by police stemming from a 2010 incident in which he shot a security operative in the private parts.