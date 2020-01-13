Makerere University administration has assured expectant graduands that each of the 13,509 graduating students will get their graduation gowns in time for graduation.

By Friday January 10, Makerere University had received only 6383 gowns, 900 caps and 6792 hoods in different installments by Team Uniform Limited, the official supplier of gowns for the 70th convocation (January 14-17, 2020).

This number is less than what is required for the convocation with at least 13,509 graduands waiting to be conferred upon degrees and awarded diplomas over the four-day ceremony.

This created panic and fear that some graduands will be graduating with out the much-converted academic dress.

Speaking to NBS Television on Monday morning however, Dr Muhammad Kiggundu who is the manager of Communications at Makerere assured students and the public that each of the graduands will receive their gowns just in time for graduation.

Kiggundu said that the university had gotten emergency measures to get the gowns.

He said, “I want to assure students, parents and everyone that each graduating student will be able to have a gown. We have gotten emergency measures to get the gown. It is our responsibility to deliver the gowns which we are going to do.”

Kiggundu also regretted the unnecessary anxiety and panic that the news caused to all stakeholders and affirmed Makerere’s commitment to investigate the issue.

Yesterday, Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe said in a statement that the graduation will proceed as planned.