Government has launched a shs700 billion($200million) project to develop infrastructure within the Namanve industrial park in Wakiso district.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project whose funding is from a loan by the UK government was presided over by UK minister for Africa, Andrew Stephenson on Sunday afternoon.

“Because Uganda is an important partner for the UK, we are working together to deliver more investment, jobs and growth to benefit businesses and people for both our nations,” Stephenson said on Sunday.

He noted that the project is one of the activities that his government is involved in as one of the ways to maintain deeper relations with Uganda but also to ensure UK is the investment partner of choice for Africa at large.

“Uganda has a young and fast-growing population where job creation is crucial for government. We are happy that with funding of projects like the industrial park, there will be creation of jobs that will help power development of the next generation for the country.”

He added, “The UK supports Uganda’s ambition to become a middle-income economy country by 2040. Therefore, boosting infrastructure, enhancing investment and trade and strengthening Uganda’s manufacturing base is vital.”

The State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite said the project will see over 500 factories housed at the Namanve industrial park but also lead to creation of over 200,000 jobs.

“We shall now stop being a supermarket for Chinese imported products because they will be manufactured here but the 200,000 jobs will also have a big multiplier effect,”Anite said.

The State Minister of Finance in charge of Privatisation, however, warned the contractor against doing shoddy works.

The Minister for Works, Gen.Katumba Wamala said government is focused on lowering the cost of doing business and to this, he noted that government is soon starting the process of repairing the metre gauge railway as they wait for works for the Standard Gauge Railway to begin.

“The process of developing the Bukasa port and the Kampala- Jinja Expressway is also underway. All this is meant to ease the cost of transport,” Gen. Katumba Wamala said.

He however, warned contractors of the project to conserve the environment within the Namanve industrial park.

The project

The shs700 billion ($200million) project will be handled in a joint venture by UK company, Lagan Group Limited and Dott Services Limited as the contractors and will run for 42 months.

The project will also see development of the road network, water distribution network including a reservoir, sewerage network including underground sewer pipes, waste treatment plant, CCTV network, solar street lighting and firefighting equipment for the entire industrial park.

Uganda has 22 industrial parks but Namanve is the country’s flagship industrial park sitting on 2200 acres .