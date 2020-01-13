Musician David Lutalo will be back on stage at Africana Hotel with his “Tugende Concert” on January 31, 2020.

The concert gets it’s name from one of Lutalo’s latest singles titled “Tugende”. In the song, the singer talks about a lost love that he finally asks “Tugende” (literally meaning ‘lets go’) when they finally meet again after a long search.

Lutalo first rose to fame in 2007 with his hit single ‘Kapapaala’ that made him a darling in the local entertainment circles. He is an all round artiste with striking mesmerizing vocals that have enabled him to stand out in a number of top charting hits.

In his 12 year long career, Lutalo has been able to produce over six albums under his belt. Notably among them is Kapapaala, Akantu, Manya Onsanuula, Woloolo among others. He has also recorded a number of hit singles and both international and local collaborations.

KING OF JANUARY

Having pulled off a number of successful concerts in January, a month that is much dreaded by several artistes and performers due to its associated general brokenness, Lutalo made his mark as a king of January.

In a recent interview, Lutalo said that he prefers holding his shows in January for safety reasons that are best known to him.

ABOUT THE TUGENDE CONCERT

The maiden “Tugende Concert” will be held at Hotel Africana on January 31, 2020.

Entrance charge will be Shs. 20,000 for a general ticket, Shs. 50,000 for a VIP treatment and the tables will go for Shs. 3,000,000 each.

This will be followed by subsequent concerts at Coline Hotel in Mukono on February 1, Kayunga Kati Komu on February 6, Kyotera Mukisaawe on February 7, Mbarara Agip Motel on February 8, Afronica Kasangati on February 9, Freedom City Namasuba on Valentines Day February 14, Darena’s Kawanda on February 15, Mityana mu kisaawe on February 16 and lastly, Nateete on February 23.

Nile Post as the media partner proudly sponsors Tugende Concert.