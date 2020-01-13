Ever feuding comedians Alex Muhangi and Patrick Idringi alias Salvado are once again in a commercial war as both hold concerts on the same day, just meters away from each other.

While Muhangi will be hosting his event on the 14th February featuring Nigerian artiste Paul Okoye alias Rue Buoy and a star-studded local comedians’ line up.

The event is scheduled at Lugogo Cricket Oval featuring other artistes like; Shebah Karungi, Cindy Sanyu and NRM staunch supporter and singer Moss Ssali alias Bebe Cool.

On the other side, Salvado has organized his show at Kololo Airstrip, just a stone throw away from Muhangi’s cricket oval.

Slavado’s show dubbed Africa laughs will feature international stand up comedians like Zimbabwe’s Alfred Kainga, Kenya’s Eric Omondi. Congo’s Eddie Kadi. Nigeria’s Kenny Blaq, and South Africa’s Mpho Popps.

Sources claim that Salvado had already announced his event several months back before Muhangi chose to place his event on the same date, with both shows setting the same gate entry fees.

Although, it should be blamed on the date which happens to be valentine’s day and most artistes and comedians would want to use to opportunity to make money through events.

Indeed, singer Rema Namakula has also organized a concert at Hotel Africana, which is just an arm’s length from Slavado’s venue and walkable distance to Muhangi’s cricket oval.

Muhangi and Salvado have had a strained relationship although they keep on publicly denying any bad blood between them.