Members of the National Women Council have threatened to demonstrate over failure by President Museveni to fulfill promises he made to the Council.

The women came out strongly to show their dissatisfaction towards the president, whom they accused of prioritizing issues affecting the youths while neglecting the women.

Addressing the media in Kampala on Friday, Rashida Kibcwa, the chairperson of this council said there is nothing the government is doing to help the women in this nation.

She said:”This is the right time, we should stop keeping quiet. Let’s attack President Museveni as others are doing.”

She said all the time the nation is talking about People Power because the government forgot about prioritizing the needs of women.

“I pray to the president of Uganda through our leadership. If you feel like our team is so small, let’s add on it but we should be brought on board as opinion leaders,” she said.

Kibcwa said it is important for the president to look at the issues of women as an important issues.

“it’s like women are being abandoned. It is as if someone is fighting the women,” she said,