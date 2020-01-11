Members of Wakiso district Land board shunned a meeting with the legislators sitting on the Sub-committee of Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) that is investigating the alleged acquisition of the departed Indian properties in Uganda.

According to the chairperson of the committee and Makindye East legislator Ibrahim Kasozi only the secretary to the district land board appeared before the committee yet the whole board was required to answer alleged fraud in their operations of work.

All members of Wakiso district Land board had been expected before the Sub Committee but Kasozi said most of them officials snubbed the interface.

Kasozi said this could not allow the meeting to proceed as all members on the land board were required to appear before the committee to answer queries relating to their alleged fraud in the transaction of land in the district.

In the same vein, Kasozi disclosed that the committee is set to travel abroad, to Canada and the UK to continue with their investigations into alleged acquisition of the departed Indian properties

He said the committee had been divided into four groups that will be travelling to Canada, United Kingdom, India and Kenya respectively. The groups will set off to the four countries from the 13th to the 28th of January 2020