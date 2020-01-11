President Museveni has said the 195-kilometre trek from Galamba in Wakiso district to Birembo in Kakumiro was not intended for him to show stamina but provide a new dimension to life for many people who participated in it, especially the youths.

“Stamina does not need to be shown but I am after educating you people. Most of you spend time sitting comfortably in Kampala and looking at the internet, others in offices. When do you get time to think or look at a different side of things,” Museveni said on Friday while addressing journalists at Birembo as he wrapped up the trek.

“This trek has provided a new dimension of life, and given you the much needed physical exercise. No amount of gym sessions can equal the health benefits of such a trek. If you give away your life to drugs, alcohol and bad sexual behaviour, you will not be around when needed.”

He said the experience got through the walk will greatly benefit those who participated but urged that no one should ever squander their life by living a bad lifestyle.

Museveni said remaining healthy is part of any war, noting that giving away life to drugs, alcohol and promiscuity is dangerous.

“You have had a new experience, exercised your bodies and lived out of your usual comfort for the past week. There should never be an excuse for you not to do anything, I am fit today and can fight anybody because I have chosen a clear behavioral path. Do not be like a flag that wind blows in any direction.”

Asks Africans to wake up

Museveni also took journalists through a history lecture in which he elaborated on how the black race was almost wiped out because were asleep as Europeans took over their continent.

He explained that all human beings started in Africa but the continent has been in danger for the last 600 years because of internal weaknesses.

“Because Africa has a lot of natural resources and a small population, there was laxity. Because we were so comfortable, when we saw whites coming to our continent, we never acted. Because we were so relaxed, we didn’t come together to fight these foreigners. They(whites) were weak but because we were too divided to stand and give a chance to unity, whites took over the entire continent,”Museveni said.

He noted that the black race almost got wiped out because they were asleep and let whites in form of colonialists rule the continent.

“I want you to look at the history of the ones who were before you who had a deeper understanding of what Africa needs, but also had the discipline to fight for it. I also wanted to expose you to your country so that you see the potential in agriculture and tourism industry,”Museveni said while underscoring the rationale for the 195km trek.

The six-day symbolic trek code-named Africa Kwetu and started off on Saturday at Galamba village, Masuliita sub-county in Wakiso district ended at Birembo in Kakumiro district having gone through seven districts including Wakiso, Nakaseke, Mityana, Kiboga, Kassanda, Mubende and Kakumiro in a bid to honor National Resistance Army fighters but also educate the young generation on the sacrifice that the rebels went through.