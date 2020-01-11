The ruling National Resistance Movement NRM kicked off the verification process of the top leaders in the the party ahead of of National delegates conference slated for January 25.

Speaking to the press at Kololo Airstrip, NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba said this will aid the NRM Secretariat to identify gaps in positions where the leaders either passed away or left the party.

At Kololo airstrip yesterday NRM chairpersons from across country gathered with lists of their members to verify, update with that of the NRM Secretariat.

Lumumba said that at Namboole stadium they will only mean business thus the need for the eligible candidates to be identified early.

“At Namboole, Museveni will give his 5 year report but we shall also amend the NRM constitution,” she said.

One of the laws that will be adopted will pertain to the conducting of party primaries.

The party will now resort to lining up as opposed to secret ballot to choose flag bearers.

This, Lumumba said, will enhance transparency and fairness.