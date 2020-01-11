Makerere University has threatened to sue a local contractor over delayed graduation gowns ahead of its 70th graduation.

On February 20, 2017, Makerere executed a contract with Team Uniform Limited to supply and sale graduation gowns to Makerere University graduands over an agreed period of time.

Nile Post has established that with the university’s 70th convocation fast coming, only 6383 gowns, 900 caps and 6792 hoods have been delivered in different installments by Team Uniform Limited.

This number is less than what is required for the convocation with at least 13,509 graduands waiting to be conferred upon degrees and awarded diplomas over the four-day ceremony.

In a statement accessed by this website, Yusuf Kiranda the Acting University Secretary, Makerere has notified the Team Uniform Limited about a breach of contract and any further delay would see the university seeking judicial remedies.

“The purpose of this letter, there fore, is to notify you about the aforesaid breach of contract and to require you to deliver all the required gowns, caps and hoods without further delay, in any case not later than close of business today 10th January 2020. Non-compliance on your part will compel us to seek judicial remedies,” the letter reads in part.

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for January 14 to January 17, 2020.

Makerere added that the delay has led to serious concerns being raised by the University Council, Management and the general public with the most regrettably being the unnecessary tension and stress it has subjected to the graduands and their parents or guardians and the negative publicity to Makerere which dents its image.

Several reports also indicated that the first batch of the gowns that were received at the university, were imported from China. Makerere now says that this was against Section 22.1 of their procurement contract.

“As a public entity, Makerere University has a strong commitment to the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) policy and therefore considers the award of contracts to local companies as part of its contribution to the promotion of local content as required by the policies of the Government of Uganda,” Reads another part of the letter.

By the time of compiling this report, It was not yet clear about the arrival date of the second batch of the gown consignment with the first convocation due on Tuesday January, 14.