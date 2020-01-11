Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has written to the new minister for Kampala Betty Amongi seeking to draw her attention to a number of unresolved issues which need immediate attention.

Some of these include absenteeism of the technical staff in council meetings and failure to include councillors input into the budget framework.

This comes at the end of a council meeting in which the election of a deputy speaker and the ongoing budget impasse with the KCCA technocrats were the main issues of discussion.

Lukwago said :”The former minister had made a commitment that they will not submit the budget to parliament until it has been considered and adopted by the authority in accordance to section 49 in the KCCA Act because we are the one to determine the priorities, ”

Lukwago said they have not yet got the technical people to come and assist in the preparation of budget framework.

He also noted that in the number of occasions the technical staff have failed to attend council meetings.

“There is a boycott of the meetings by the technical people even if we are to have elections today, we would not have anyone to take the record because the clerks have also boycotted,”he said.

He noted technical people right from the the office of the executive director have snubbed the meeting and yet there is a lot that require attention specifically the budget.

But the acting deputy executive director KCCA ,Sam Sserunkuma said the absence of the technical team is at times justified.

“Initially we were having a meeting, the acting executive director was supposed to get authority which helps him to act in that capacity from the minister of Kampala which he had not obtained,” he said.