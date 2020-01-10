Nigerian Pam Pam artiste KetchUp is set to drive his fans wild with an electrifying performance at Industrial area-based nightspot Guvnor this evening.

In a video that has been making rounds on social media, KetchUp has promised to make the Ciroc French Vanilla night a memorable one for all the revellers.

“This Friday we are live in Kampala Guvnor Club and I will be performing tracks off my new album. You know when I set into the club it is going to be shut down,” said Ketch Up.

Born Onyido Nkemjika, Ketchup is a Nigerian Afro dancehall recording artiste who is signed to 606 Music. From his debut song Nuvo to Holy Mic, Mama, Enjoy Yourself to Pam Pam the fan’s all-time favourite, KetchUp continues to prove that he deserves the dancehall king title.

Well-known for his energetic performances, Ketchup has a number of accolades like Best Stage Performance AEA Awards Malaysia, Video of the year AEA Awards Malaysia, Artist of the year AEA Awards Malaysia, Artist of the year, Mayhem in May (MIM) Nigeria, Artist of the year Green Awards Nigeria, Club Hottest Music Artist (Nigeria) Award Club Flames Merit Awards, and Next Rated Artist of the Year Peach Achievers Award to his name.