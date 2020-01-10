President Museveni has said the195km trek from Galamba in Wakiso district to Birembo in Kakumiro has helped him to take stock of the performance of various government programmes meant to empower people.

Museveni made the remarks on Friday as he wrapped up the six day trek.

“I didn’t only walk but also mobilise and consult people. I was in simple terms checking on the system but I could see the packaging of government messages needs to be systematic,”Museveni told journalists during a press conference.

While trekking for the past seven days, Museveni interacted with a number of locals especially the elderly who gave a helping hand during his five year National Resistance Army (NRA).

Speaking to journalists, Museveni said he had found out that there is need for deliberate efforts for government to carry out both mobilisation and consultations about the services provided to them.

“I am going to write a directive to NRM MPs to ensure that there are consultative meetings for every parish throughout the country. These parish meetings should have minutes,” he said.

The president said such meetings at parishes should be attended by everyone and will help government get feedback on its programs for purposes of harmonisation.

He noted that he will visit the area again in March moving zone by zone to see how this can be done.

Health purposes

Museveni also underscored the health purpose of the trek that he said has helped participants burn the excess fats they had.

“I have gyms in Kampala where I exercise from but are not as good as walking. While in the gym,you can easily lose concentration to do it and you abandon it. With walking,when you set yourself a journey,you have no option but walk,”Museveni said.

He urged participants and other members of the public to energise efforts to do physical exercises as one of the ways to remain healthy.

The six-day symbolic trek code-named Africa Kwetu and started off on Saturday at Galamba village, Masuliita sub-county in Wakiso district ended at Birembo in Kakumiro district having gone through seven districts including Wakiso, Nakaseke, Mityana, Kiboga, Kassanda, Mubende and Kakumiro in a bid to honor National Resistance Army fighters but also educate the young generation on the sacrifice that the rebels went through.