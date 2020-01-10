The High Court pushed the trial in which Matthew Kanyamunyu is battling charges of the murder of former child activist Kenneth Akena to the 4th February. This is to allow court find a more fluent French interpreter for one of the accused and girlfriend to the key suspect Cynthia Munyangwari.

Midway the testimony of the fourth prosecution witness, High Court Judge Steven Mubiru was moved to temporarily halt the trial after Munyangwari expressed dissatisfaction with the court’s interpreter. She rejected the interpreter saying he wasn’t clearly translating the facts and details since Wednesday when the trial started.

Court then ordered that the registrar makes arrangements to test other translators to enable Munwangari select a fluent French interpreter for herself.

Trial into the matter started Wednesday, January 8, after high court judge Steven Mubiru out ruled a prayer by defense lawyers to have the matter adjourned. Defense lawyer Macdusman Kabega wanted the case adjourned saying one of the accused Joseph Kanyamunyu wasn’t in court.

In the interest of a speedy trial, the judge however out-ruled this by ordering for separation of the trial of the two from Joseph Kanyamunyu who is accused of being an accessory after the murder.

The day’s proceeding had so far seen two prosecution witnesses take to the stand.

The first was a continuation from yesterday’s testimony in which a former Internal Security Guard at Nakasero Hospital maintained he heard the late Akena say he had been shot by Kanyamunyu. The witness was cross examined by defense lawyers Evans Ochieng and Caleb Alaka.

The fourth witness was a pathologist who carried out the postmortem on Akena’s body on the 13th November 2016.

The witness’s identity was hidden for security purposes. The judge issued orders barring phones, video camera and audio recorders. No one in attendance was also allowed to go outside during the time of the hearing.

Referred to as witness X, the pathologist said that according to their postmortem examination, Akena died of hemorrhagic shock and bullet wound.

He says Akenas bullet wound led to excessive internal bleeding and massive destruction of internal organs.

The bullet was recovered from the late’s colon.

