Women rights activist and former Ethics minister Miria Matembe has said that institutions such as the Electoral Commission (EC) have no power over presidential consultations.

Matembe’s comments come at a time when Kyadondo East legislator and presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine’s presidential consultations this week were foiled by police.

Kyagulanyi had been cleared by the EC earlier on in December last year to go ahead with the consultations.

Speaking on NBS Television’s NBS Frontline, Matembe said that the authority over presidential consultations is from somewhere else and not the EC.

She said, “These institutions are in names. Does the EC have power to tell Kyagulanyi to go and consult? The EC has no authority. There is some authority somewhere that gives orders.”

Matembe advised police spokesperson Fred Enanga to either resign or refuse to talk because he is being used to say things that are wrong according to Matembe.

“If I was Enanga, I would resign or refuse to talk,” Matembe said in part.

Enanga, while addressing the press earlier this week said that Kyagulanyi’s meetings were called off because the legislator fell short of the required guidelines under the Public Order Management Act (POMA)

Matembe warned that no matter what President Museveni does to stop Kyagulanyi, there will always be time for redemption.