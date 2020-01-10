The deputy governor of Bank of Uganda, Dr Louis Kasekende, has “reminded” the authorities that he submitted his papers to have his contract renewed but nothing appears to have come out of it.

Kasekende’s contract expires on Monday January 13, 2020.

In a letter to the minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija, Kasekende writes: “As requested, the submitted dossier is justification for contract renewal as deputy governor Bank of Uganda which expires on 13th January 2020.”

The letter is dated January 3 and comes after Kasekende has made numerous efforts to convince the powers to give him another shot at the coveted job.

Kasaija has already indicated that Kasekende’s fate is out of his hands.

Last week, Kasaija said Kasekende’s future at the central bank was in the the hands of President Museveni.

“I cannot act either way without the president giving me a blessing. Ideally the president is the minister of Finance,” Kasaija said last week.

Insider sources within the central bank told The Nile Post that Kasekende had made preparations to leave, possibly as early as today, Friday, January 10.

Kasekende has worked in Bank of Uganda for the last 33 years having joined in 1986.

He served in different capacities before rising to the position of deputy governor in 1999.

In 2002, he left the central bank to serve at the World Bank before returning to occupy the same position.