Kyadondo East legislator and presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine is set to issue a new consultations schedule after police interrupted the first one.

Police on Monday cordoned off Our Lady of Good Counsel, Gayaza Parish in Wakiso District were Kyagulanyi was expected to host his first consultation meeting before firing tear gas and live bullets to disperse the crowds that had started to gather.

Police also blocked other People Power consultations in Gulu and Lira districts respectively saying that they didn’t meet the required guidelines.

Kyagulanyi on Thursday met with officials from the Electoral Commission (EC) and police officials at th EC headquarters in Kampala to inquire on why his meetings were being blocked despite ‘exhausting all legal avenues in their pursuit for rights, fairness and dignity.’

While addressing journalists at the People Power offices in Kamwokya on Thursday evening, the politician cum singer said that police had conceded to having acted outside the law on many issues and said that they were committed to working within the law.

He said, “We put to police all the violations they have been involved in these past few days and demanded that they are put to an end. Indeed, they conceded to having acted outside the law on many issues.”

Kyagulanyi added “In a few days, we shall issue a new schedule of consultations and make it public. We hope that police will stick by the commitments they have made in the meeting.”

Kyagulanyi also tasked the EC to ensure a leveled playing ground for all political players that will be donning different political outfits ahead of the general polls in 2021.