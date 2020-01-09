Uganda Revenue Authority has arrested a woman for trying to smuggle banned cosmetics into Uganda using dummy babies.

According to the Public and Corporate affairs manager at URA, Ian Rumanyika the suspect was intercepted in a bus at Mpondwe border on route from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Kampala.

“She was carrying a concealment of contraband cosmetics containing hydroquinone and mercury from DRC. The ‘baby’ aboard a bus turned into cosmetics on rummaging the bus at Mpondwe,”Rumanyika said.

He noted the incident was at the Mpondwe Kasese road but noted this was the first time they impounded prohibited goods kept in dummy babies unlike before where they are recovered in jerricans, tyres, and sand.

“We have never seen a case of dummy babies. She has made a statement at Mpondwe police station. She will be transferred to Kampala for prosecution as the law requires,”Rumanyika noted.

Uganda National Bureau of Standards has maintained the ban on importation of more than 50 cosmetic products that contain mercury and hydroquinone.

Hydroquinone and Mercury which are common active ingredients found in a number of skin care products designed specifically to lighten or bleach the skin, expose the body to cancer and cause rashes, skin discoloration and blotching.

Some of the banned products include Rico Soap, Mekako Soap, Top Claire plus Lotion, Beauty Lotion, Claire Cream, Fair & White Lightening Cream, Lady Claire Soap, among others.