The Uganda Law Society has called on the Constitutional Court to pronounce itself on the interpretation of the Public Order Management Act to harmonise it’s implementation by different security agencies.

The chairperson of the Uganda Law Society, Simon Peter Kinob, said the police went overboard after declaring a ban on political meetings at the homes of politicians.

Kinobe cautioned the opposition politicians against fronting selfish gains when protesting the implementation.

Kinobe said this is the right time for the Constitutional Court to pronounce itself on the interpretation of the Act to stop it’s misinterpretation by security agencies and politicians when it comes to public gatherings.

“If I decide to walk and a crowd gathers around me, is that a public gathering, so if a crowd comes, shouldn’ti walk, “he wondered.

Under section 12 of the Act, “where the minister declares any particular area in Uganda as a gazetted place, it is unlawful for any person to convene a public meeting there.”

Kinobe said the Act gives the minister a lot of powers.

He warned opposition against using illegitimate means of appeal in case they are not satisfied with the implementation of the Act.

According to the Public Order Management Act, any organiser or person that participate in any assembly that falls short of this act is liable on a conviction to fine of not more than 24 currency points or imprison of not more than 12 months .