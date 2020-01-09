The ‘People’s Government’ which is headed by former FDC leader, Dr Kizza Besigye, has set February as the deadline to submit a petition to the International Criminal Court (ICC) against president Museveni.

The petition pins President Museveni and his government on alleged human rights abuse and violations among others.

Addressing the media on Wednesday Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago explained their stand on the matter noting that they will be ready by the end of this month.

Lukwago said that that they are still collecting signatures from other parts of Uganda to support their petition.

“We are collecting the signatures and also trying to put together the evidence. We have faced a lot of harassment and frustration from the security agencies,”he said.

He said the pressure group will be holding sensitisation campaigns across the country to educate the masses about the task ahead of them.

He told the media that 80 lawyers will be dispersed across the country to educate the people about their fundamental rights as citizens.

On the issue of banning private meetings in the homes as was communicated by the police, Lukwago said the Public Order Management Act doesn’t confer any powers to prohibit rather regulate public gathering which has nothing to do with private homes.

“This directive about people’s homes… we are going to have these meetings both in in public and our private places,” he said.