Musician Ronald Mayinja has launched a movement named Peace for all, All for Peace. The musician says the movement is aimed at encouraging unity among Ugandans.

Peace for all, All for Peace is strongly aimed at restoring peaceful co-existence of the different tribes, religions and political parties amongst Ugandans. The launch that was attended by mostly youth was held at the Calendar Hotel Gardens in Makindye.

Mayinja, while addressing the people, mentioned that among the five core values of the party, educating Ugandans about the importance of peace and unity was key.

He called upon Ugandans especially the youth to come up with music drama series and any other creative ways in different languages that will contribute to the unity of Ugandans.

He said that his team will move across the country to popularise the movement and different works produced by well-wisher citizens through organising legal concerts with permission from the Police.

“We are going to promote mutual respect. For one another regardless of political affiliations, religion, tribe, because we are all one as Ugandans,” added Mayinja.

While launching Peace for All, Mayinja condemned the police for blocking Kyadondo East Robert Kyagulanyi’s consultations. Kyagulanyi, better known by his musician name Bobi Wine, has been trying to meet his constituents and Ugandans to seek their views before he contests in the 2021 general elections for president.

The Peace for All Movement comes nearly five months after Mayinja stirred controversy by singing Bizeemu at now presidential advisor Catherine Kusasira’s concert. President Yoweri Museveni was chief guest at Kusasira’s September 2019 concert Tears of a Woman.

Bizeemu argued that incidents of insecurity that President Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) had fought a five year Bush War to eliminate had returned.

After the song, President Museveni insisted on addressing the concerns raised by Bizzemu. Thereafter he called the musician for a chat. Mayinja described the interaction with President Museveni as cordial and humbling. He said he had brought to the president’s attention the challenges ordinary people face in addition to the need to support the arts in Uganda.

Before this, Mayinja was one of the artists who strongly supported Robert Kyagulanyi’s venture into politics. He was a vocal supporter of Kyagulanyi’s People Power Movement.

Mayinja is known for his politically conscious songs like Bunkenke, Ensi Yaffe, Africa, Landlord and Bizeemu.

Edited by David Tumusiime