President Museveni has defended himself on having to jump into his vehicles during some parts of the 195km trek in honor of the National Resistance Army fighters.

A number of people have claimed that Museveni is deviating from the “original plan” of the trek by using vehicles in some parts of the 195km long journey.

Museveni said using a vehicle during some sections did not constitute a deviation of plan.

“Since we had to combine both walking and mobilising, we had to change plan. We were walking symbolically in some sections but also drive in other sections,” Museveni said on Thursday at Kasambya sub county headquarters as the trek entered its final bend.

The president said that the journey has been fruitful because he was able to meet and bond with some of the surviving NRA bush war fighters.

“I have bonded with widows and surviving fighters which is a good thing. The walk is good for our health because many of us sit in offices and die slowly.”

On the trek, Museveni is leading more 2,000 people in the walk code-named “Africa Kwetu” in which he intends to honor National Resistance Army fighters but also educate the young generation on the sacrifices that the rebels made and went through.

The symbolic trek that started off on Saturday at Galamba village, Masuliita sub-county in Wakiso district will end at Birembo in Kakumiro district.

The trekkers will have gone through seven districts including Wakiso, Nakaseke, Mityana, Kiboga, Kassanda, Mubende and Kakumiro.