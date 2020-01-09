The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje has cautioned all the Muslim associations on organising parallel Islamic exams.

He made the remarks while officiating at the release of Islamic Primary Leaving Examinations (IPLE) at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Old Kampala.

He said UMSC will not certify certificates that are not under its systems.

Mubajje also applauded the IPLE board for consistently organising these exams under the department of education.

He said this is an indication that education system under UMSC is improving and within short time, the set objectives in the education will be achieved.

The director for basic and secondary education in the Ministry of Education and Sports, Hajji Ismail Mulindwa applauded the initiative for the standard and quality of education in islam.

He urged a the Quran schools to acquire licences so that the arm of law does not affect them.

The third IPLE results for the year 2019 revealed that 96.67% students passed that is 2,638 students out of 2729 who sat and registered last year 2019.

According to the IPLE board there is an increase in number of schools registered last year to 155 schools from 47 districts compared to 108 schools from 30 districts in 2018.

The best performing schools were Lufuka Islamic primary school (Wakiso), Isamu foundation school (Budaka),Saharah primary school (Kampala),Sumayya international school (Masala), Iqra Islamic primary school (Mpigi),Twawil Islamic primary school (Wakiso),Albayan Islamic and Quran memorization centre (Iganga),Tauheed Islamic primary school (Mbale) King faiswal Islamic primary school (Mbale) and Joweria Islamic primary school Wakiso.