Police in Kampala is investigating how a building in Kansanga collapsed and killed six people who were working in its basement on Wednesday afternoon.

The building was under construction in Kansanga Church Zone around the Kansaga market. According to the police, the owner of the building was identified as Katongole Umar.

Speaking to Nile Post at his Central Police Station (CPS) office, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said that police had dispersed a multidisciplinary task team to investigate the cause of the collapse.

“At the moment, we can not say the cause but normally when such incidents happen, we disperse a multi disciplinary task team to investigate. The team has engineers, architects and technical people and we have started the investigations,” Onyango told Nile Post.

Onyango said the police had identified the six deceased as Owori Martin, Ochwo James, Nicho Ochieng, Oketch Robert, Etyang Richard and Okuburu Joseph while three others who were injured and rescued by the police fire and rescue team had been rushed to health centers for treatment.

Onyango also told Nile Post that the foreman and engineer who were on site had took off after the incident.

According to locals and eye witnesses, the construction of the building started in December last year but no KCCA official had visited the site to inspect it.

