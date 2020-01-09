Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine is set to meet officials at the Electoral Commission over his blocked consultation meetings.

Kyagulanyi was meant to start his presidential consultation meetings this week ahead of the forthcoming general elections in 2021 but he faced resistance from police, which outlawed his consultations.

On Monday, police called off Kyagulanyi’s first meeting in Wakiso district saying that it didn’t meet required guidelines. Police also cordoned off Pacific Grand Hotel in Lira were Kyagulanyi was meant to hold his other scheduled meeting.

The politician cum singer now threatened to storm the Electoral Commission offices along Jinja road to seek answers on why his meetings are being blocked despite meeting all the required guidelines and requests according to him.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) morning, we head to the Electoral Commission to demand for answers. This is our country,” Kyagulanyi said in a tweet.

In December last year, the Electoral Commission granted Kyagulanyi a go ahead in his intended consultations. The Electoral Commission boss Justice Simon Byabakama however warned him to avoid turning consultations into campaigns, which are not allowed in this period.