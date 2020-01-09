The outgoing minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Betty Amongi has urged her successor Beti Olive Kamya to fast-track the implementation of pending bills required for the protection of land rights.

She said that are many pending issues related to laws and policies that Kamya should expect to find on her desk.

She made the remarks during the hand over of the land office to Kamya this week in Kampala.

She said vital legislation that has yet to be passed provides for standardized land mapping, proper land survey and agreements on how government can acquire land from individuals.

She tasked Kamya to first ensure that Ugandans have information and security through issuing certificates of ownership to some pieces of land.

“The bibanja holders should be surveyed and certificates to be given to them, it is the first experiment, it is a very critical area where you should concentrate, “she said.

She explained that some of laws provided for land acquisition and ownership include the 1995 constitution, the Uganda land policy as well as the land act.

This has however been insufficient to provide guidance on land matters.

She said as a result, the country has witnessed a number of land conflicts with many resulting to the loss of life and property.

Kamya said she is more than ready to take up the new role,

“As public servant wherever you are deployed, you take your best mind. You take your best attitude and you take your open mind. I am eager to work and I am eager to learn,”she said.