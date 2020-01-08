The Entebbe grade one magistrates court has remanded John Muzungu ,33, to Kigo prison for robbery and malicious damage.

Muzungu has for several years been terrorising locals in Katabi town council through evictions but was recently arrested for unlawfully demolishing a house.

On Tuesday, he was arraigned before the Entebbe grade one magistrate Elizabeth Kabugho and charged with robbery and malicious damage together with two others.

Prosecution alleges that Muzungu, George Tindyebwa , Ayub Tukundane and others still at large on November 17, 2019 while at Bulega Matanga cell, Katabi town council in Wakiso district, robbed cash Sh12,400,000, nine bags of cement, 30 hoes and 35pangas, all valued at Sh30.5million from the property of one Bbosa.

It is also alleged that at the time of the said robbery, the accused were in possession of deadly weapons to including arrows, Pangas and pit axes.

The group was not allowed to take plea since they are facing a capital offence which is only tried by the High Court and were remanded until January 22, 2020.

Locals speak out

According to Tom Tamale a builder and resident of Nkumba in Wakiso district, Muzungu put him on gunpoint after finding him on a construction site.

“Without asking anything, he pointed the gun at me and dragged me away,”Tamale narrated.

A case of threatening violence was later opened at Entebbe Police station vide SD Ref 51/13/02/2019.

Henry Kabuye, a resident of Bugabo in Katabi town council accused Muzungu of demolishing his house with an aim of grabbing his land by tagging himself as an army officer related to the first family.

A case was reported at Mpala Police station vide SD Ref 03/2/07/2019.

On November 17, Muzungu in company of over 40 men, raided premises belonging to one Moses Bbosa and robbed money on addition to destroying property worth millions of shillings.

During the same raid, several people who were guarding the premises, were injured before police was called in to intervene.

Muzungu and his group fled into hiding until they were arrested later in December. He was detained with two others including George Tindyebwa 40years a resident of Lubaga division in Kampala and Ayub Tukundane 34years a resident of Makindye also in Kampala.

The trio and others still at large, were charged with a case of aggravated robbery and malicious damage vide Ebb CRB 1215/19 before being remanded to Kigo prison.

According to Tonny Walugembe, the chairperson for Bulega cell in Katabi town council, Muzungu had on several occasions duped residents, calling himself a landlord to most of the land in Katabi town council and used guns to grab their land.