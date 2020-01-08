Kyadondo East Member of Parliament and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine’s consultation meeting in Lira District hangs in balance after police and Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF)cordoned off the venue last night.

Kyagulanyi was expected to host a consultative meeting at Lira’s Pacific Grand Hotel today, Wednesday January 8, but police and UPDF forces cordoned off the place and ordered all ‘People Power’ coordinators to vacate the hotel premises.

The people power team that was led by Latif Ssebagala tried to seek an audience with the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) OF Lira but they were informed that he was busy in a security meeting.

On Tuesday, The RDC Milton Odongo told journalists that although police had initially granted permission to Kyagulanyi to hold the meeting, they will not be allowed on the premises because the hotel owners had failed to give People Power a written consent letter as stipulated in the Inspector General of Police(IGP)’s letter.

Odongo said that a clear programme and proof of consent for use of the intended venue had to be given by the legal proprietor of the premises at least three days before.

This will be the third time this week that a People Power meeting is called off following the stand off in Gulu district and in Gayaza, Wakiso.

On Monday, the legislator cum singer was arrested and detained on his way to Gayaza’s Our Lady of Good Counsel pitch for what was meant to be his first meeting.

By the time of compiling this report, Kyagulanyi was on his way to Lira district from his home in Magere.

