Police has refuted claims of using live bullets while dispersing crowds of People Power supporters in Gayaza, Wakiso District on Monday, January 7.

Police on Monday cordoned off Our Lady of Good Counsel, Gayaza Parish pitch were Kyadondo East legislator and People Power leader Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine was meant to hold his first presidential consultative meeting.

Reports claimed that police had fired live bullets and mass tear gas to disperse the crowds and People Power coordinators who had gathered at the venue before they arrested and detained Kyagulanyi and other People Power leaders.

But in a statement released on Wednesday by the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, police has refuted these reports.

Onyango said that police used tactics that ‘were not lethal but meant to render rioters helpless for arrest.

He said: “The public should know that we used non lethal methods of crowd dispersal. Our officers were mindful of close range attacks, avoided mass tear-gassing but targeted violent crowds and ensured the use of rubber bullets was limited. No live bullets were used.”

Additional reports indicated that a stray live bullet injured Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Andrew Agume but Onyango said that this was propaganda.

He said that the officer was hit by a rubber bullet, which was removed, and that the he is recovering well.

Onyango also said that they arrested a total of 45 suspects during the crackdown who were screened. He added that most of them were granted a benefit of the Police Bond and released including three Members of Parliament.

Onyango said that 18 suspects are still in custody and their files with charges ranging from obstruction to disobedience of lawful orders under the Public Order Management Act (POMA) have been submitted to the Resident State Attorney for perusal and advice.

NO CHILD DIED

Onyango said that the child who was injured after inhaling tear gas did not die as reports suggested.

“Our investigation team immediately took interest in the matter and found out that the victim had non life threatening injuries and had been discharged. They proceeded to the home and found the victim okay.”

Onyango thanked police officers who he said that they made an ‘act of bravery, quick, well coordinated and legitimate response.’

He urged People Power members to commit to non-violent approaches and observe the law.