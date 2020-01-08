Makerere University Business School (MUBS) has topped the charts at Makerere University’s forthcoming convocation for the fifth consecutive time.

Between January 14 and January 17, 2020, at least 13,509 graduands (50.5% female and 49.5% male) will be conferred upon degrees and awarded diplomas during the four-day ceremony at the Freedom Square at Makerere University.

MUBS student, Rita Namusoke will be awarded as the Best Overall and Best student in Humanities after garnering a First Class Honors Degree with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.92 out of the possible 5.0.

Namusoke was pursuing a Bachelor of International Business under the Faculty of Marketing and Hospitality management.

MUBS also claimed 195 First Class Degrees out of the 420 total First Class Honors that will be awarded. This helped it to emerge as the best college out of the ten colleges at Uganda’s premier university for the fifth year running.

In 2019, MUBS’ Namuwaya Hajara Ali emerged the Best Overall and Best in Humanities with a CGPA of 4.94 at last years 69th convocation. She received a prize of one million shillings, a plaque and souvenir items that were presented to her by Dr. Fredrick Tanga Odoi who is the convocation chairperson at Makerere.

