As Startimes Uganda Premier League action returns, fans are looking forward to the clash of the two sleeping giants URA FC and Sports Club Villa to start Sanyuka TV’s live coverage of the second round.

The two sides will however have to settle their rivalry on an unusual turf, the Arena of Visions in Bombo, where the taxmen chose to host their league games this season.

The hosts coached by Sam Simbwa will be without defender Paul Mbowa, Ronald Odokonyero, and Najib Fesali because of injuries while Brian Majwega who scored their only goal in the reverse fixture and Dada Ibrahim Juma are also doubts due to illnesses.

Despite the above circumstances, their coach believes they have trained very well during the break and believe they can still push for the title.

“Both teams are playing on a new home ground, the Arena of Visions in Bombo but i believe we have an advantage over villa and we must win. My team didnt perform well in the first round, i hope for the second round we shall improve and can even win the title,” Sam Simbwa said

URA FC only managed four wins in the first round finishing 6th with 20 points.

The visitors SC Villa had a decent first round with only two losses, and were fourth on the pile with 27 points.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw at the Luzira prisons grounds.

Today’s only other fixture will be at the St. Paul’s seminary grounds in Fortportal as the struggling Tooro united hope to start their renaissance against Onduparaka.

Edited by David Tumusiime