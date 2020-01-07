The United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) has donated medical equipment to African Union mission in Somalia (AMISON) level two force hospital in sector one.

While officiating the function, the acting force commander Maj Gen. James Nakibus Lakara applauded the UN for the timely donation that will go along way to boost the good work the AMISON medical team is doing.

He thanked the Uganda People’s Defence Forces ( UPDF) for providing the required personnel to man the hospital.

“In the same spirit, let me thank the UPDF for providing the requisite personnel to man the level two Force hospital in Mogadishu,” he said.

He said that the hospital is very critical as it provides relatively the best medical treatment in the mission area .

He also noted that the equipment will help to extend services to the Somali security forces as well as the somali local population.

The chief medical officer Dr. Robert Onnebune on behalf of UNSOS expressed his gratitude towards supporting the hospital with the equipment.

He pledged to continuously support the hospital with medical supplies as one way of bettering service delivery in the area.

Sector one commander Brig. Gen. Richard Otto thanked UNOS as well as the commanding officer of level two force hospital and his team for the support they accorded to AMISON troops which has greatly bolstered the troops morale.