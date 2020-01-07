Tourists from all over the world who fancy a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will now have an option of acquiring a five-year multiple entry visa to the UAE, Nile Post has learnt.

The resolution was reached upon following a Council of Ministers meeting in the UAE that was held on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who is the UAE Prime Minister chaired the meeting. Sheikh Mohammed later made the announcement in a tweet on his verified handle.

He said, “ Today we approved the change of the tourist visa system in the country so that the duration of the tourist visa is five years, multi-use for all nationalities. We receive more than 21 million tourists annually and our aim is to establish the country as a major global tourist destination,”

Sheikh Mohammed who is also the Ruler of Dubai, a popular tourist destination in the UAE also mentioned that the move is also intended to “design the future of UAE” as the country will be marking 50 years in 2021.

UAE according to Sheikh Mohammed welcomes 21 million visitors annually.

Before the decision, tourist could only acquire single or multiple entry visas that had a span of between 30 to a maximum of 90 days.

Sources in UAE reported that holders of the five-year visa could be allowed to live in the country for up to six consecutive months on every entry with in the five-year validity span.