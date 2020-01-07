Teddy Naluswa, the embattled wife of Pastor Aloysius Bujjingo has launched her own church, dividing believers at the Makerere based House of Prayer Ministries International.

Naluswa’s church that she called Word of Salvation Ministries International will be located at Hotel Triangle along Buganda Road in Kampala.

The launch on Saturday, January 4 was attended by a congregation that is estimated be of about 500 people with some of these being known former followers and regular attendees at Bujjingo’s House of Prayer.

Naluswa was also joined by pastors, Rebecca Kayanja, wife to Pastor Robert Kayanja of Rubaga Miracle Center Cathedral and Pastor Irene Manjeri of the Bethel Healing Center among others.

Inspiration behind Word of Salvation Ministry

In her speech, Naluswa said that her new ministry was inspired by a verse in the book of Mathew 6:33 which states that, “Seek God and his righteousness and all things will be added unto you.”

She also recited Acts 13:26 which calls upon, “Fellow children of Abraham and you God fearing Gentiles, it is to us that this message of salvation has been sent.”

Naluswa said that it is God’s will for her to win and she will continue to win despite the problems she faced last year.

Speaking to NBS UNCUT, Naluswa emphasized that she has always been a preacher and this will not start with the church. She added that God wholly anointed the church.

She said, “I have always been a preacher even before this, this is not a new experience for me.”

Church divides folk

One of the former elders at House of prayer ministries, Adam Kakuma attacked his now former pastor, Bujjingo of being a disgrace to the Born Again community. Kakuba called upon Bujjingo to apologize to the faithful for his comments about Naluswa in July last year.

Small talks about Bujjingo were a big part of the discussions as the launch unfolded.

Bujjingo’s marriage with Naluswa hit its lowest mid last year with Bujjingo accusing Naluswa of trying to steal the church land among other charges. Bujjingo demanded for divorce, but this was resisted by Naluswa who said that a church marriage should last forever.

In October 2019, Bujjingo unveiled a new girlfriend, Suzan Makula Nantaba in his church. The couple are now expecting their first child together.

