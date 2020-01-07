The People Power movement has vowed to continue with its nationwide consultations despite police blocking their first consultative meeting that was supposed to take place on Monday in Gayaza, Wakiso district.

While addressing the media in Kampala on Monday, the executive secretary of People Power Movement David Louis Rubongogya said nothing will stop them for carrying on with their program of traversing the country to consult Ugandans despite all the challenges.

His remarks came shortly when their first consultative meeting was foiled by police on allegation that they did not fulfil some of the requirements in the Public Order Management Act.

Their leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine was also arrested and taken toi Naggalama police station. Kyagulanyi was released late in the night.

Rubongogya insisted that the pressure group fulfilled all the necessary requirements and the other conditions such as availing sniffer dogs and fire extinguishers are supposed to be provided by police.

“We went and complied with all the requirements, secured the venue… in most cases we had to spend a lot of money booking the venues,”he said.

He also showed journalists some of the documents which indicate that they met all the necessary requirements.

Butambala MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi said:”Kasangati was an open place but an open place can facilitate a consultation because this an exchange between a candidate and people.”

He stressed that they will continue with their consultation meetings as scheduled without fail.

“In People Power we are going to continue with this programme on the dates as we have set out. It is incumbent upon the police to abide by the law, “he said.