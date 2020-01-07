Musician and presidential advisor on Kampala affairs Catherine Kusasira has said that incidents were revelers pelt artistes with bottles at music shows will only give President Yoweri Museveni more votes in the 2021 general elections.

On January 1, musician Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye became the latest victim of the incident when a section of revelers at Uganda Museum pelted him with bottles before his performance was cut short.

Kusasira was also pelted with bottles while performing at Nabugabo Sand beach in Masaka on Boxing Day in December 2019.

Artistes being pelted with bottles are believed to be those that openly support President Museveni.

Speaking to NBS UNCUT, Kusasira said that such incidents will only add Museveni more years in power because they scare the electorate averse to the possible unrest if such people are given power.

Kusasira said that being pelted with bottles also highlights that someone is influential otherwise no one would have attacked a ‘tree’ without ‘fruits’.

She said, “If you attack me with bottles, then that is surely your loss. Museveni fought for peace. Imagine some one attacking you with a bottle because of your political belief. What if they were in power and had access to guns?” Kusasira wondered.

She added, “People are watching and they realize that they are better off with Museveni. This will bring Museveni more votes in 2020.”

ON BOBI WINE’S FAILED CONSULTATIONS AND ARRSEST

Kusasira agreed with police on stopping musician and Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine’s consultative meetings on Monday saying that as security operatives, they might have foreseen what a civilian like her can’t see.

“I am not a security personnel but you could find that they have foreseen something we can’t see. I don’t want to go deep on that subject but may be it was done in good faith,” Kusasira noted.