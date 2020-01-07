The Aruu County MP, Odonga Otto has said that Kyandondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine is still an amateur in politics therefore he should forget about becoming the president of Uganda.

He said that Kyagulanyi is not well conversant with national issues for him to take up the leadership of this country.

Otto made the remarks while appearing on one of the political talk shows on Monday.

“I had a one-on-one with Bobi Wine. I wanted to know what was in his mind. I think he is not yet ready to be President. We talked monetary policy, fiscal policy to see whether would go left or right. I asked what he would do for the pharmaceutical industry,”he said.

Otto noted that after testing the mind and thinking capacity of Kyagulanyi, he concluded that the legislator can’t be the president of this country.

“He was only telling me, mobile money tax will be raised. we will use to pay the elderly in the districts, doesn’t it make sense? I was not convinced by his explanation ,” he said.

He said it will be another sure wine for President Museveni come 2021 general elections.

“If I place a barometer on the ground, President Museveni will rig the election massively. In my village, DISOs, RDCs and all are deployed. Rigging isn’t actual ticking,”he said.

He said although Kyagulanyi will put up some resistance in the coming general elections, this will not stop President Museveni from winning.

“So, I see Museveni declared the winner. I am not saying, I see him winning. The status quo will continue and I know Bobi Wine will put up some resistance,” he noted

He said Bobi Wine should seek advice and also learn from the former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye who has been in the struggle for quite a long time.

“He seemed to have not learned from Besigye. He is doing the same thing Besigye did. It’s not a nice thing but he needs to be encouraged,”he said.