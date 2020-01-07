President Museveni has revealed two very intriguingly strange things he missed during the very early phase of the 1986 liberation war in Luwero triangle

Museveni made the revelation while delivering an account of the bush war events at Bukomero Technical Insitute, in Kateera, Bukomero District.

The President who is leading a group of veterans, patriots, and well-wishers in a symbolic 195 km trek codenamed Afrika Kwetu, said the first days of the liberation were very miserable moments.

“We had so many battles here, Gen Tumwine (Elly) lost his eye here when we were ambushed by Tanzanians,” Museveni said adding that Bukomero was a very symbolic place for the struggle.

UNLA soldiers ambushed the NRA guerilla fighters when they had just camped at the current Bukomero Technical Institute grounds, below Kateera hill.

“We had just arrived here, very tired and had not even unpacked. We wanted to start preparing breakfast, then Afande Tumwine and Pecos (Kutesa) went to find what we could eat, that is when bullets started from every direction,” one of the NRA fighters narrated.

According to Museveni, the ambush was abrupt and it ‘disorganized us so much, by the time it was finished we had lost so many things.”

“Our biggest problem is that we had started using cars, that was a mistake. They must have attacked us and abruptly attacked. We walked from here Kakinzi, stayed there for some time and we had lost quite many things,” he said.

Museveni then sent the audience in laughter when he said some of the things he did not have in the new camp were a ‘toothbrush and a blanket.”

“I had no blanket or toothbrush, we solved this by being before the fire but when you warm the back the front gets cold. It was miserable until I got a very smelly filthy blanket from Anthony Kyakabale (Col). It is the filthiest blanket I have ever seen but was the sweetest thing I have ever been given,” Museveni said.

“About toothbrush, a boy of Dr Ssenabulya donated me a toothbrush which I had to boil, sterilize and use it. These were very miserable moments,” he added.

Museveni walks up Kateera Hill

Museveni then led trekkers up the symbolic Kateera hill, making stop overs from time to time to ‘engage with our members”

He urged residents to fear God, in return for God’s favor and blessings.

“Fear God, because if you do, everything will fall in line,”he said.

He also urged them to join different ventures which will improve their household incomes.

“Roads will not help you out of poverty, because with this road, you would not have poor people. Join the different ventures and government will support you,” he said as the third phase of the trek came to a close.

Edited by David Tumusiime