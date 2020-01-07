The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has accused President Museveni of wasting taxpayers money during his great trek walk.

The symbolic trek code was named “Africa Kwetu”

President Museveni is leading veterans, youth and well-wishers in a 60 mile (195km) symbolic trek from Galamba in Wakiso District to Birembo in Kibaale District to celebrate freedom fighters’ heroic sacrifices for patriotism.

While addressing the media at the party headquarters on Monday, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda ,the party’s spokesperson said Uganda is greatly counting financial losses for all the period President Museveni is spending on the walk.

He described this planned six-day walk a wasteful expenditure financing an individual’s physical exercise.

“We would be spending for example Shs 2.4 billion of this borrowed money, everyday Museveni undertakes physical exercises.this is the money spent to maintain people who are securing him and pay allowances of all manners of staff,” he said.

Ssemujju said the walk is the waste of time and government resources which has made the government officials to abandon their important work.

“A lot of money is spent on those who are cheering him up ,you have seen them, they have abandon work, many of them are there wasting time,”he said.

He noted that the walk is intended to rallies support ahead of 2021 general elections.

Ssemujju also called for the participation of all leaders to enable the process of a joint candidate before 2021 general elections.

“The proposal in the FDC is that first we sit together and select people who are not interested in standing for president and then we assign them with the responsibility of guiding the political parties and the opposition on how they can arrive at a joint candidate at all levels, “he said.