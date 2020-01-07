Controversial politician, Miguna Miguna has been barred from leaving Berlin Airport, Germany after a red alert was issued prohibiting him from boarding his flight to Kenya.

According to Kenya media reports, Miguna said German authorities have been instructed not to allow him board his flight to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) or any other African country.

“In fact, the Kenya government has demanded that Lufthansa must refund my fare. They have demanded that Lufthansa should not fly me into any other African country, either,” said Miguna.

He claimed that the Lufthansa flight manager told him that the government of Kenya must send an official communication to Lufthansa at Frankfurt office before he can be allowed to fly to Kenya or any other African country.

“Lufthansa says that the red alert was issued by the Office of the President in Nairobi, Kenya,” he added.

The exiled lawyer was expected to land in Kenya on Tuesday evening.

The Kenyan government on Monday said it would facilitate the return of vocal opposition politician, into the country, following court orders to that effect.

Miguna, who played a role in the symbolic inauguration of opposition leader Raila Odinga in January 2018, was deported in February. His attempt to return on March 26, 2018 was not successful.

“This is to confirm that in compliance with the court orders issued on December 14, 2018, the directorate will facilitate Dr Miguna’s entry into Kenya,’‘ Director of Immigration Alexander Muteshi said in a statement on Monday.

Justice Weldon Korir ordered authorities to facilitate Miguna’s re-entry on the basis of his identification through his national identity card or his withheld Kenyan passport.

Miguna had filed the application last week, stating that he was due to return to the country on January 7, aboard Lufthansa flight LH 590.

Government spokesperson Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna had earlier confirmed that Miguna would be allowed to return to the country, as long as he has valid travel documents.

“The head of state made a pronouncement that he is free to come back. That is still the government’s position. Had new realities or dynamics emerged after the head of state spoke, they would have been made public,’‘ Oguna said.