Uganda’s premier university, Makerere, has formed an exploratory committee to look into the possibility of designing a degree programme out of the information generated from NRA’s trek between Galamba and Birembo during the war.

So far, signs from the committee, that is headed by a senior lecturer, indicate that the degree may be feasible but the money needed to realise the dream appears prohibitive: Shs 30 billion.

President Museveni is currently leading a six-day trek of the Galamba-Birembo route which stretches 195 kilometres.

With four days gone so far, a lot of information has been revealed about some of the battles that ensued in the bush that Makerere believes such info can be packaged into a degree programme called Bachelor of Arts in NRA Trek or BA (NRA Trek).

For instance, Museveni revealed how he fainted and Dr Kizza Besigye came to his rescue.

We have been told that the exploratory committee has made a number of suggestions if the degree programme on the NRA trek is to be realised.

First they need to establish a fully fledged department of “Security and Strategic Studies” that will fall under the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS).

The department will need its own building, a library and facilitators who will be rewarded handsomely. The cost needed to get the programme running, the committee estimates is Shs 30 billion.

According to the breakdown of the degree programme seen by The Rogue, during the first year of the course, students would be taught how to organise fighters in the battle into an orderly unit like Museveni did at Galamba. They will also learn an introductory course to military language, parade formation etc.

The second year would tackle planning for an attack and precautions taken. They will study what informs a commander to launch an attack at a given time. Second year students will also be taught a course on ‘reading the intentions of your enemy’ from a distance.

As for the third year, students students would taught on how to consolidate gains made during the battle. Reference would be made on how Gen Salim Saleh overrun Kabamba barracks and consolidate the gains. They will also be taught on how to keep fit during the trek.

Some aspects of the course, we have been told, will be practical.

The reading list would comprise Sowing the Mustard Seed an account of the NRA bush war from Museveni’s perspective; How I saw it, a book written by Pecos Kutesa on the war and other writings on the NRA bush war.

After the graduation ceremonies which are scheduled for next week, university authorities intend to table this proposal before President Museveni, who they hope, will be one of the senior instructors of the course.

The Rogue is a satrical column that runs every TUESDAY in The Nile Post.